Ever-hilarious Vennela Kishore as Dr Bhramaram from Santhana Prapthirasthu

“Santhana Prapthirasthu,” a musical family entertainer is garnering everyone’s attention with the promotional content. The film produced by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Nirvi Hariprasad Reddy. The film stars Vikranth and Chandni Chowdary in the lead roles.

Produced under the banners of Madhura Entertainment and Nirvi Arts, “Santhana Prapthirasthu” is directed by Sanjeev Reddy, known for his work on ABCD and the popular web series Aha Naa Pellanta. Today, makers dropped the character poster of everyone’s favourite Vennela Kishore.

He is playing Dr. Bhramaram role. Inspired by renowned real-life specialists, this eccentric doctor from Gharbha Gudi Wellness Centre is here to solve ‘those’ problems like a pro—but with a prescription of laughter, sharp wit, and unexpected life lessons. He is the kind of doctor you didn’t know you needed.

The newly unveiled character poster offers a glimpse into Dr. Bhramaram’s unique world— where Ayurveda meets modern medicine, sarcasm meets science, and every consultation at Gharbha Gudi Wellness Centre is an unforgettable experience. Vennela Kishore is ready to leave the audience in splits with his remedies and one-liners.

The much-anticipated family entertainer Santhana Prapthirasthu is gearing up to deliver a

perfect blend of laughter, emotions, and relatable life moments on the big screen. Notably, the screenplay is penned by Sheikh Dawood Ji, known for his work on films like “Venkatadri Express,” “Express Raja,” and “Ek Mini Katha.”The makers emphasized that “Santhana Prapthirasthu” is a family entertainer with a good musical score, composed by Sunil Kashyap.