Every mandal has a land issue, says Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that due to the YSR Congress rule in the last five years, there is a land issue in every mandal in the state. He said that the YSR Congress leaders have resorted to land grabs in every mandal during the last five years.

Chandrababu Naidu spoke to the media at the party office in Mangalagiri. Earlier, he received representations from the people on various issues. Speaking to the reporters, Chandrababu Naidu said that people are complaining about the land issues. There is one land issue in every mandal because of the misrule of the YSR Congress government, he said.

The chief minister said that this government would take action against the officials who were responsible for the land disputes in the state. The government would order a probe into the land issues across the state, he said. He said that the government would not tolerate any issue on land deals, he said. He alleged that the officials misused the power and changed the land records.

He said that the previous government had neglected the revenue department in the last five years. The resurvey conducted by the previous YSR Congress government had caused several land problems. The officials were misled and misguided to help the YSR Congress leaders, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that this government would set things on the right track in the next 100 days. He said that the government would also rehaul the revenue department. The government would take stern action against those who resorted to land grabbing and also tampered with the revenue records.

He said that the government would also make arrangements for the people to give their representations in every district. They need not come to Amaravati and meet the ministers, he said. The officials would receive representations at the Assembly constituency and district level, he said. The government would deal with every representation strongly, he said.

The chief minister said that he had reviewed every department and set goals for them. The results are positive and promising, he said. Chandrababu Naidu said that his district tours would not create any problem for the people. He said that he had instructed the officials to stop diverting the traffic for long hours and cause inconvenience to the people.