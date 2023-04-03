Every Scene In Ravanasura Is Interesting And Exciting: Sushanth

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s most awaited edge-of-the-seat crime action thriller, Ravanasura is releasing on April 7th as Summer Special. Directed by Sudhir Varma, the film is produced by Abhishek Nama and Ravi Teja Grand under Abhishek Pictures, RT Teamworks. This film has already set huge expectations with the teaser and trailer. Sushanth plays an important role in the film and he spoke to the media about the film.

Sushanth revealed how Ravanasura happened for him. “When I heard the story, I felt very excited. I have never seen Ravi Teja like this. As a viewer, I felt very new. My role is very important. I will be for the whole film. I told Director Sudheer Varma that adding another dimension to this would be good. Sudheer Varma also liked it. He worked very fast and brought that dimension more than I expected. Another layer has been added. Ravi Teja also liked it very much. It turned out better than I expected,” he said.

Sushanth refused to reveal who is the real Ravanasura in the movie. “Every scene is Ravanasura is interesting and exciting. Ravi Teja plays Ravanasura in the film. In the trailer, you can feel the grey shades in every character. Once you watch the film who will understand who will play Rama and Ravanasura in the movie,” Sushanth told.