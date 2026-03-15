Ex BRS MLA Named A2, TDP MP A7 in Moinabad Farmhouse Drug Case

The FIR registered by Moinabad Police in the alleged drug party case at the farmhouse in Aziz Nagar village lists 11 accused, including political figures from BRS and TDP.

MP Putta Mahesh Yadav was granted station bail in the Moinabad drug case. Bail was also given to Priyanka Reddy along with the MP. Police cited the ongoing Parliament session while granting station bail. He was quietly moved out through a back route to avoid the media

Police records show that former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy has been named as Accused No.2 (A2), while TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar has been listed as Accused No.7 (A7) in the case.

According to the FIR, the police received credible information around 8 pm on March 14, 2026 that a group of people had gathered at Rohith Reddy’s farmhouse and were celebrating a party with liquor and narcotic substances. Acting on the tip-off, the information was entered in the station records and senior officers were informed.

After obtaining search authorization from the ACP of Chevella division, a police team consisting of local police personnel, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (EAGLE team), Special Operations Team (SOT) and the Clues team proceeded to the farmhouse along with mediators to conduct a search.

Police surrounded farmhouse

The police team reached the farmhouse at around 9.05 pm. As officers approached the property and attempted to enter after announcing themselves, a gunshot was fired from inside the premises in the direction of the police personnel.

Investigators later recovered a .32 bore revolver and empty cartridge cases from inside the farmhouse. The FIR states that Namith Sharma allegedly fired one round, reportedly in an attempt to deter police and disrupt the search operation.

Party inside farmhouse

When police entered the premises, they found ten men and one woman inside the farmhouse, seated near a swimming pool area where liquor was being consumed. Several liquor bottles were seized from the spot as part of the search.

During the search, police found a packet containing white crystalline powder. The substance was tested on the spot using a drug detection kit and tested positive for cocaine. The seized drug was later weighed and recorded as 0.26 grams.

Confession regarding cocaine

According to the FIR, Koushik Ravi admitted during questioning that he had procured the cocaine during a business trip to Shimla in Himachal Pradesh from an unidentified person and brought it to Hyderabad for the party.

Police stated that some of the attendees consumed the drug during the gathering, while the remaining quantity was allegedly handed to Silveri Sharath Kumar, who kept it in his pocket.

Drug tests conducted

The Clues team conducted urine drug tests on several persons present at the farmhouse. The tests reportedly showed positive results for drug consumption in multiple individuals, including Rohith Reddy and others. TDP MP Mahesh Yadav’s test came negative. But officials sent blood samples for testing as per rules and he also tested positive.

Eleven persons booked

According to the FIR in the Moinabad farmhouse case, the accused are listed in the following order:

A1: Namith Sharma

A2: Panjugula Rohith Reddy (Pilot Rohith Reddy)

A3: Panjugula Ritesh Reddy

A4: Koushik Ravi

A5: Silveri Sharath Kumar

A6: Tiruveedula Arjun Reddy

A7: Putta Mahesh Kumar

A8: Moravineni Ramesh

A9: Varamachaneni Sravan Kumar

A10: Nallapaneni Vijaya Krishna

A11: R. Priyanka Reddy

Charges invoked

Based on the findings, police registered a case under Sections of the NDPS Act related to possession and consumption of narcotic substances, along with provisions of the Arms Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to obstruction of public servants and endangering lives.

The FIR was registered at Moinabad Police Station in Rangareddy district early on March 15, and the investigation is currently underway.