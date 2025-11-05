Ex-Minister Jogi Ramesh Caught in Land Scam Linked to Fake Liquor Case

Former Andhra Pradesh minister Jogi Ramesh finds himself at the centre of another storm. After being named in a fake liquor case, new reports now reveal his deep involvement in a major land scam. Investigations suggest that during his tenure as minister, Ramesh used his political power to illegally acquire valuable AgriGold properties that had been officially seized and listed as restricted.

According to official findings, Ramesh, along with his son Jogi Rajeev and uncle Jogi Venkateswara Rao, managed to forge documents to claim ownership of the prohibited land located in Ambapur, Vijayawada Rural. They allegedly manipulated survey numbers and registration records with the help of revenue officials. These lands were later divided into seven plots and sold, earning the family over ₹10 crore in profit.

Authorities, including the ACB, CID, and Revenue Department, jointly investigated the case and confirmed the misuse of government records. Victims who unknowingly purchased the land later approached officials, claiming they had been cheated.

Ramesh’s alleged land dealings do not stop there. He is accused of encroaching on coastal forest lands and converting them into private fish ponds under proxy names. Reports even suggest he collected lakhs from prospective buyers without handing over the promised land.

What began as a fake liquor case has now unravelled into a complex web of corruption, forgery, and real estate manipulation. The evidence collected paints a picture of systematic misuse of power by a minister who treated public office as a tool for personal enrichment.