Excellent Start for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Sankranthi release Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is out with Sunday premieres and the film had a grand release on Monday. The numbers would be decent to dull before the core Sakranthi holidays. But Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu performed exceptionally well on Monday and the numbers are great. The family audience have rushed to theatres to watch this hilarious entertainer. The first Monday numbers clearly indicate that Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is heading towards a massive hit at the Sankranthi box-office.

The film is expected to post big numbers throughout the Sankranthi holiday season and dominate the other films. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a family entertainer featuring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara in the lead roles and Venkatesh will be seen in an extended cameo. On the other side, Prabhas’ Raja Saab witnessed a huge drop on Monday and the film is heading towards a massive disaster. The film struggled to witness good occupancies. With several new releases in the next two days, Raja Saab will have more struggles.