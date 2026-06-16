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Home > Movie News

Exciting Bunch of Releases on June 19th

Published on June 16, 2026 by sankar

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Exciting Bunch of Releases on June 19th

June 19th is packed with a number of films in multiple Indian languages. Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram, Deewana and Transfer Trimurthulu are the Telugu releases. Cocktail 2 featuring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon will release on the same day. Manjummel Boys is a sensation in Indian cinema. The director’s next film Balan is releasing in multiple languages on June 19th. Aamir Khan’s Lagaan and Gopichand’s Goutham Nanda are re-releasing in theatres. Ram Charan’s Peddi and Sing Geetham will hold decent number of screens despite new releases. June 19th will be an exciting weekend for film lovers. Here is the list of releases:

Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram
Deewana featuring Harshit Reddy
Vadde Naveen’s Transfer Trimurthulu
Shahid Kapoor’s Cocktail 2
Balan directed by Manjummel Boys fame Chidambaram
Toy Story 5 (An English film)

Re-releses:

Aamir Khan’s Lagaan
Gopichand’s Goutham Nanda

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