Exclusive: Allu Aravind Votes for Sarrainodu 2

Mega Producer Allu Aravind has seen the rise of his son Allu Arjun on a close note. He is now a pan-Indian Superstar and some of the top directors of the country are waiting to work with Bunny. After completing Atlee’s film, Allu Arjun will do a film for his home banner Geetha Arts. He wants a top director to helm the project and the discussions are going on. But Allu Aravind has different plans. He wants to do Sarrainodu 2 with Boyapati Srinu.

Allu Aravind wants to do a proper rooted Telugu mass entertainer with Allu Arjun. Boyapati has taken advance long ago and he is committed to work with Geetha Arts. Allu Aravind wants to bet on Sarrainodu 2 after Atlee’s film. It all depends on the result of Boyapati’s upcoming movie Akhanda 2. If Akhanda 2 ends up as a blockbuster, all roads would be clear for Boyapati Srinu to direct Allu Arjun which would be a golden opportunity. Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun are just waiting for the release of Akhanda 2 for now. If all goes well, the announcement will be made for Sankranthi 2026.