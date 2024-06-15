Exclusive: Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film Shelved

Atlee raced to the top and emerged as one of the leading directors from South. His recent film Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan emerged as one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema. There are strong speculations that Atlee is in talks with Tollywood Icon Star Allu Arjun. A series of meetings have been held and Atlee even narrated the basic plot to Allu Arjun. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that the film is now shelved. The reason for the decision is the remuneration of Atlee.

The talented director has been demanding Rs 80 crore remuneration and none of the makers of Allu Arjun’s upcoming films are ready to pay such a huge paycheque for Atlee. Geetha Arts was on board to bankroll Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film. Now, Atlee is on a hunt for another lead actor. Allu Arjun has to take a call on his next film before he completes the shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule.