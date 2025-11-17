Exclusive: Allu Arjun’s no for Pushpa Re-release

After the Baahubali franchise was made as Baahubali: The Epic, there are reports that Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa: The Rule will be made into a single film and will release soon. The proposal has reached Sukumar and Allu Arjun recently. Both of them have rejected the proposal. Allu Arjun is not much interested for the proposal as the second part was released in December last year. Baahubali: The Conclusion released a decade ago and fans were excited. Sukumar too is occupied with his upcoming project and he has no time to focus on making Pushpa franchise into a single film.

For now, there are no re-release plans for the Pushpa franchise. There are reports that Sukumar will focus on Pushpa 3 after he is done with a film with Ram Charan. Allu Arjun is currently shooting for Atlee’s film which will release in 2027. He will complete his work next year and he is in plans to complete one more film before taking up Pushpa 3 with Sukumar.