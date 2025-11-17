x
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Exclusive: Allu Arjun’s no for Pushpa Re-release

Published on November 17, 2025 by sankar

After the Baahubali franchise was made as Baahubali: The Epic, there are reports that Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa: The Rule will be made into a single film and will release soon. The proposal has reached Sukumar and Allu Arjun recently. Both of them have rejected the proposal. Allu Arjun is not much interested for the proposal as the second part was released in December last year. Baahubali: The Conclusion released a decade ago and fans were excited. Sukumar too is occupied with his upcoming project and he has no time to focus on making Pushpa franchise into a single film.

For now, there are no re-release plans for the Pushpa franchise. There are reports that Sukumar will focus on Pushpa 3 after he is done with a film with Ram Charan. Allu Arjun is currently shooting for Atlee’s film which will release in 2027. He will complete his work next year and he is in plans to complete one more film before taking up Pushpa 3 with Sukumar.

