
Movie News

Exclusive: Amazon Prime and Netflix venturing into Theatrical Space

Published on September 11, 2025 by nymisha

Digital giants like Amazon Prime and Netflix have made it to the regional markets of Indian cinema. They have set up corporate offices in Mumbai and they have hired a specialized teams for all the regional languages including Telugu. The final decisions would be taken by the Heads of the National team before they finalize the project. Amazon Prime and Netflix are dominating the digital space and they are acquiring the OTT rights of all the crazy films. The Indian OTT players are nowhere near to them when it comes to shelling out money for the films featuring stars.

Amazon Prime has decided to have a theatrical release for their originals of 2025. The plans are made accordingly and they are keen to have a deal with regional producers and distributors. They will complete the projects on the quoted budgets which are valued as per the digital rights. The theatrical revenue will be shared with the distributor or the producer. They have finalized projects based on this model. Netflix too is picking up commercial projects based on this model. Zee Studios has worked on such models and invested in projects from the pre-production. ETV Win released Little Hearts in theatres which was made for their digital platform.

The new development is Amazon Prime and Netflix are all set to venture into the theatrical space in Indian films very soon. We will see theatrical releases through these digital giants this year.

Video: Koushik Pegallapati Interview
