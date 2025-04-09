x
Exclusive: Amazon’s strict Deadline for Pawan Kalyan’s Film

Published on April 9, 2025 by swathy

Exclusive: Amazon’s strict Deadline for Pawan Kalyan’s Film

Pawan Kalyan’s long delayed film Hari Hara Veera Mallu was initially planned for March 28th release and it is now pushed to May 9th. For now, there is no clarity about the film’s release and the post-production work of the film is happening. Pawan Kalyan has to allocate four days to complete the shoot. Top digital firm Amazon Prime has acquired the digital rights of the film for a fancy price including all the languages. The deal was closed long ago and Amazon Prime is now mounting pressure about the release date.

If Hari Hara Veera Mallu will not release on May 9th, Amazon Prime will slash the digital deal of the film by 50 percent or will back out from the deal. The makers are informed about the same and the news also reached Pawan Kalyan. The actor lost 8 kgs recently and he is preparing for the shoot. Before he joined the sets, his son met with an accident and Pawan flew to Singapore. He is expected to join the sets of Hari Hara Veera Mallu after his return. The film is produced by AM Rathnam.

