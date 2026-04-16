Exclusive: AR Rahman Behind Peddi Postponement

Ram Charan’s Peddi is high on expectations and it is the most awaited Telugu film of the year. The audience are eager about the release as all the released promotional content received unanimous response. The film is in the final stages of shoot and is announced for April 30th release. The team has issued an official statement yesterday that the release is pushed to June release due to the delay in the post-production work. Ram Charan was strict on his stand to release the film but Buchi Babu and the makers were not ready. Why is it?

The film’s music composer AR Rahman is yet to complete his work on the background score. He also asked more time to complete the RR work. Rahman has worked on the first half but he is yet to deliver the score to the second half of Peddi. Buchi Babu and his team edited the entire first half and delivered the content to Rahman on time. The ace composer took his time and completed the RR for the first half on a perfect note. Instead of giving the second half in bits and pieces, Rahman wanted Buchi Babu to deliver the entire second half after the edit gets completed. He was not interested in working on an episode basis.

Buchi Babu has been shooting for the film till the end of March and they are busy with the final edit of the second half. To avoid last minute rush and to have space for the corrections, they decided to push the release. Buchi Babu and the film’s producer Venkata Satish Kilaru met Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and informed the same. With great content, it is not right to rush and release the film on April 30th. After a series of meetings were held, the team decided to postpone the film. AR Rahman recently started working on the background score of the second half of Peddi.

Rahman is also focused on Bollywood film Ramayana and he did not allocate much time for Peddi till now. Now he has ample time to work on the score. The team will be ready with the first copy of Peddi by the third week of May. The exact release date of Peddi will be announced in the mid of May.