Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Exclusive: Asian Suniel to clear Liger and Double iSmart Controversy

Published on August 5, 2024 by ratnasri

Puri Jagannadh’s last film Liger was a nightmare for many parties involved. Though Puri promised to settle the losses, he did not clear the financial losses. The distributors and exhibitors lost big money all over. Warangal Srinu, the man who acquired the entire Telugu theatrical rights lost big and he vanished from the business. He is now back before the release of Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film Double iSmart featuring Ram in the lead role. Several distributors and exhibitors have approached the Film Chamber to stall the release. Some of them decided to boycott the release of the film.

Read Also : Why did Puri and Charmee miss the Double iSmart Event?

Top distributor, financier and producer Asian Suniel stepped in to resolve the issue for both the parties. He decided to pay a certain amount on behalf of Puri Jagannadh and clear the Liger dues to distributors and exhibitors on an immediate basis. In return, Puri Jagannadh has to do his next film for Asian Suniel’s production. The discussions are in the final stages and Puri Jagannadh is ready to sign the deal and get out of Liger controversy. If all these issues are sorted, Puri and Charmee will attend all the promotional events of Double iSmart in the future. Double iSmart is announced for August 15th release. Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy acquired the worldwide theatrical rights for a record price.

