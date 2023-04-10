Exclusive: Dil Raju signs Rajinikanth

Top producer Dil Raju is keen to expand his base across the neighboring languages. After Jersey and HIT failed in Bollywood, he took a pause and is focused on South films. He already produced Varisu with Ilayathalapathy Vijay and the duo is all set for their second collaboration. Vamshi Paidipally will direct this big film. The latest update we know is that Dil Raju has locked Superstar Rajinikanth for a project. The details about the director are kept under wraps and an official announcement would be made very soon.

The project will start rolling later this year. Rajinikanth is done with the shoot of Jailer and the film releases this year. He also signed his 170th film in the direction of Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel and the film releases next year. Dil Raju’s film with Rajinikanth too will release next year. An official announcement is awaited.