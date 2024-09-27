Exclusive: Dil Raju to relaunch a veteran Director

Top producer Dil Raju delivered a series of debacles from his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. He is lining up a new set of films for 2025 and he has been working tirelessly to execute them with a perfect plan. The latest news we hear is that he is all set to relaunch veteran director Karunakaran. The sensible director delivered super hits like Tholi Prema, Vasu, Ullasamga Utsahamga, Darling and he also delivered a series of flops. He last directed Tej: I Love You and the film released in 2018. Darling with Prabhas was the last hit of Karunakaran and the film released in 2024.

Impressed with the script narrated by Karunakaran, Dil Raju gave his nod for the film. Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish will play the lead role in this entertainer that is laced with romance. An official announcement will be made soon. Ashish is on a break and he is lining up two new films for next year.