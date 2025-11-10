x
Exclusive: Fans’ Feedback reaches Ravi Teja

Published on November 10, 2025 by sankar

Exclusive: Fans’ Feedback reaches Ravi Teja

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja has delivered the most number of debacles in his career. His recent offering Mass Jathara even failed to register decent openings in its first weekend. Ravi Teja’s hardcore fans are completely worried about the choice of films the actor has been making and about Ravi Teja’s opinion on taking up experiments. A wave of fans have taken social media and posted requests about the real situation. They also urged him to stay away from regular commercial entertainers.

One of the fans has questioned Ravi Teja about why he has been staying away from working with star directors. He introduced several talented directors who are now the leading ones in Telugu cinema. If Ravi Teja places a request, they would be ready to direct him again. But Ravi Teja has been staying away from successful directors. There are debates about the actor taking huge remuneration and he is not much bothered about the directors, technicians and the actresses in his films.

All this feedback finally reached the actor last weekend. Ravi Teja conducted a meeting and collected the feedback and he analyzed about his failures. There was a discussion that took place about his theatrical and non-theatrical market. Ravi Teja is now keen on picking up interesting films and he decided not to hurry. For the first time, Ravi Teja has taken the feedback from his fans. Hope he recollects his mistakes and bounces back soon.

