Exclusive: Gowtam Tinnanuri working for Bunny

Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri has directed Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom and the film fell short of expectations. Gowtam Tinnanuri is now working with Icon Star Allu Arjun and it is not for a film. Gowtam Tinnanuri is directing the commercial featuring Allu Arjun which is shot for the promotions of Allu Cinemas. The shoot of this promotional ad will take place next week in Hyderabad.

Allu family has spent lavishly on Allu Cinemas in Kokapet. The multiplex has four screens out of which one of them is equipped with a Dolby Screen. Allu Aravind has spent a bomb on the multiplex which is one of its kind in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun will shoot for two commercials to promote Allu Cinemas. The first one will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.