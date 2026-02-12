Exclusive: Jai Hanuman Grand Launch in Hampi

Mythri Movie Makers is all set to produce one of the biggest mythological films of Indian cinema Jai Hanuman, the sequel for blockbuster film Hanuman. The buzz has been doubled after Kannada Superstar and Kantara fame Rishab Shetty agreed to come on board to essay the role of Lord Hanuman. Prasanth Varma will direct the film and he spent more than a year on the script. The final discussions are completed and the film is all set for a grand launch.

Jai Hanuman will be launched in a grand manner on February 22nd in Hampi with a pooja ceremony. The major cast and crew members will be present for the launch. The regular shoot of Jai Hanuman will start in March and the release date will be finalized after the shoot concludes. Some of the top technicians are working for this film. Mythri Movie Makers is shelling big money for this pan-Indian attempt.