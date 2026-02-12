x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Jai Hanuman Grand Launch in Hampi

Published on February 12, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Biggest Challenge for Sree Vishnu
image
Exclusive: Jai Hanuman Grand Launch in Hampi
image
Raja Saab Result puts Three Heroines Puzzled
image
Sreeleela Is Officially a Doctor Now
image
Mrithyunjay Teaser captivates SS Rajamouli with the intriguing visuals & questions

Exclusive: Jai Hanuman Grand Launch in Hampi

Mythri Movie Makers is all set to produce one of the biggest mythological films of Indian cinema Jai Hanuman, the sequel for blockbuster film Hanuman. The buzz has been doubled after Kannada Superstar and Kantara fame Rishab Shetty agreed to come on board to essay the role of Lord Hanuman. Prasanth Varma will direct the film and he spent more than a year on the script. The final discussions are completed and the film is all set for a grand launch.

Jai Hanuman will be launched in a grand manner on February 22nd in Hampi with a pooja ceremony. The major cast and crew members will be present for the launch. The regular shoot of Jai Hanuman will start in March and the release date will be finalized after the shoot concludes. Some of the top technicians are working for this film. Mythri Movie Makers is shelling big money for this pan-Indian attempt.

Next Biggest Challenge for Sree Vishnu Previous Raja Saab Result puts Three Heroines Puzzled
else

TRENDING

image
Biggest Challenge for Sree Vishnu
image
Exclusive: Jai Hanuman Grand Launch in Hampi
image
Raja Saab Result puts Three Heroines Puzzled

Latest

image
Biggest Challenge for Sree Vishnu
image
Exclusive: Jai Hanuman Grand Launch in Hampi
image
Raja Saab Result puts Three Heroines Puzzled
image
Sreeleela Is Officially a Doctor Now
image
Mrithyunjay Teaser captivates SS Rajamouli with the intriguing visuals & questions

Most Read

image
Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail in One Case, Faces Fresh PT Warrant in Another
image
Quick Decisions Strong Impact Pawan Kalyan’s Direct Governance Model
image
YSRCP’s Assembly Strategy: A Moment That Demands Political Maturity

Related Articles

Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet