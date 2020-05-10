Exclusive: K Raghavendra Rao’s last film as director

Legendary director K Raghavendra Rao directed over 100 films in his career spanning four decades. He even produced a bunch of films on his home banner. From the past few years, he has been away from the direction. Telugu360 exclusively heard that K Raghavendra Rao is in plans to retire from movies after directing one last film. The movie is said to be the sequel for his super hit film Pelli Sandadi. The script work of the film reached final stages. K Raghavendra Rao in association with Dil Raju will bankroll this prestigious family entertainer.

The casting process will start after the lockdown gets lifted. Writer BVS Ravi is working on the script. It is heard that K Raghavendra Rao will also be seen in an interesting role in this family entertainer. Pelli Sandadi 2021 is the title considered for the film. More details to be announced officially.