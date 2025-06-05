x
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Kalki 2898 AD Sequel in Trouble?

Published on June 5, 2025 by swathy

Exclusive: Kalki 2898 AD Sequel in Trouble?

Kalki 2898 AD is a huge relief for Prabhas and the film made huge money at the global box-office. With actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan on board, the film also performed well in all the Indian languages. Nag Ashwin announced a sequel for the film as the story cannot be told in a single part. The sequel is planned to start this year but Prabhas is completely occupied and the film is pushed. Nag Ashwin has acquired the dates of Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone and they have allocated dates for the film.

Prabhas has no clarity about allocating dates for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. He has to complete Raja Saab, Fauji and Spirit before joining the sets of Kalki 2898 AD sequel. For now, Nag Ashwin is confused and he kept the plans for the sequel on hold. He has been working on two new scripts and he will take up the sequel for Kalki 2898 AD only after Prabhas allocates bulk dates in advance for the film. He will then request the dates of Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Next Hari Hara Veera Mallu impacting July Release Plan Previous Aamir Khan confirms a Superhero Film
