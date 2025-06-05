Exclusive: Kalki 2898 AD Sequel in Trouble?

Kalki 2898 AD is a huge relief for Prabhas and the film made huge money at the global box-office. With actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan on board, the film also performed well in all the Indian languages. Nag Ashwin announced a sequel for the film as the story cannot be told in a single part. The sequel is planned to start this year but Prabhas is completely occupied and the film is pushed. Nag Ashwin has acquired the dates of Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone and they have allocated dates for the film.

Prabhas has no clarity about allocating dates for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. He has to complete Raja Saab, Fauji and Spirit before joining the sets of Kalki 2898 AD sequel. For now, Nag Ashwin is confused and he kept the plans for the sequel on hold. He has been working on two new scripts and he will take up the sequel for Kalki 2898 AD only after Prabhas allocates bulk dates in advance for the film. He will then request the dates of Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.