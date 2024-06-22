Exclusive: KGF girl to romance Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati has been on a break and he is lining up various films. He will work with Teja and the film is titled Rakshasa Rajyam. Rana Daggubati is committed to Baahubali producers Arka Media Works and the filming will start very soon. Kishore, a debutant will direct this interesting entertainer. The makers have locked Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady in this untitled film. Srinidhi Shetty is the leading lady in the KGF franchise and this is her straight Telugu film. An official announcement will be made soon. Several top technicians are roped in for the project. Rana Daggubati will sport a new look in this untitled film.

