Exclusive: Koratala Siva lines a Pan-Indian Project

After delivering a series of super hits like Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage, Bharat Ane Nenu, Koratala Siva faced huge embarrassment with Acharya. The film ended up as a massive debacle and he was badly trolled. He lost fame with one film. He took his time and worked on the script of Devara. NTR came on board and the film is a crucial one for Koratala Siva. The makers have spent lavishly on this pan-Indian attempt that is due for September 27th release. Koratala Siva has a couple of scripts ready and all the Tollywood actors are occupied with other projects.

Koratala Siva has met Pranav Mohalal, the son of legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal recently. Pranav is a selective actor and he has done films like Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Hridayam and Varshangalkku Shesham. Most of his films ended up impressive. Koratala Siva impressed Pranav and the film is said to be a pan-Indian project that will roll next year. Mythri Movie Makers are on board to produce this prestigious film and the shooting commences next year. For now, Koratala Siva is completely focused on Devara. He also has the sequel for Devara and the filming starts after NTR completes his current projects.