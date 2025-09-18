Exclusive: Mahesh Babu and Sandeep Reddy Film on Cards

Superstar Mahesh Babu is completely focused on SS Rajamouli’s film and the film may hit the screens in 2027. Mahesh Babu will have to dedicate the entire 2026 for the film. Several top producers are in race to produce the upcoming movie of Mahesh Babu. Mythri Movie Makers have already approached Mahesh with a fancy advance. The latest producer who approached Mahesh Babu is Asian Suniel. Mahesh Babu and Asian Suniel are partners in AMB Cinemas and they share a good bonding.

Asian Suniel has approached Mahesh Babu with Sandeep Reddy Vanga to direct the project and the talks are going on. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has taken an advance from Asian Suniel during the release of Arjun Reddy and he promised to direct a film for the top producer and distributor. Sandeep Reddy has an idea ready for Mahesh Babu. Asian Suniel approached Mahesh and placed the proposal but nothing has been finalized for now. As there is ample time, Mahesh Babu will take the final call at a later date as per the options available. For now, Asian Suniel and Mythri Movie Makers are in the race to produce the next crazy film of Mahesh Babu.