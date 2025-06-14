Exclusive: Mythri adopts a New Working Plan

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers emerged as the most happening production house and they are expanding their business into Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Due to the delays in the making, stress in production, strict rules from OTT players and severe financial crunch, the producers are suffering big time. The recent releases of Mythri like Robinhood, Good Bad Ugly and Jaat left the production house in losses. Mythri Movie Makers is currently producing films with top stars like Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, NTR, Allu Arjun and others.

At the same time, they have several films lined up with young actors. The production house has decided to go ahead with a profit sharing model for their upcoming movies instead of paying huge remuneration for the actors and directors. This would be implemented for the future films produced by Mythri Movie Makers with young actors and on medium budget films. With the risks increasing for producers, the profit sharing plan will be implemented for all the films. Else, the actors should take minimal remuneration and complete the film on a strict budget in quick time. Tollywood will witness many changes in the coming years.