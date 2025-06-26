Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya and Srinu Vaitla in Early Talks

Srinu Vaitla was once one of the top directors of Telugu cinema and he has delivered back-to-back comic hits with stars and most of them ended up as commercial hits. Srinu Vaitla has been in a struggling phase for a long time. His last film Viswam featuring Gopichand ended up as a below average flick. Srinu Vaitla along with a young team of writers prepared a script. He got an approval from the top production house Mythri Movie Makers.

Srinu Vaitla is meeting young actors and is narrating the script. We have an update about the same. Srinu Vaitla met young actor Naga Chaitanya and discussed the idea with the Akkineni actor. Naga Chaitanya responded on a positive note and further discussions will happen soon. For now, the talks are in early stages. If all goes well, the filming starts next year and it will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. More details soon.