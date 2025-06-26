x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya and Srinu Vaitla in Early Talks

Published on June 26, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
AP eyes Rs 25,000 Cr investments through Space Policy
image
Producer Dil Raju Exclusive Interview
image
Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya and Srinu Vaitla in Early Talks
image
Dil Raju’s Shocking Decision in Film Distribution
image
Gadkari trashes ‘toll fee for two-wheelers’ reports

Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya and Srinu Vaitla in Early Talks

Srinu Vaitla was once one of the top directors of Telugu cinema and he has delivered back-to-back comic hits with stars and most of them ended up as commercial hits. Srinu Vaitla has been in a struggling phase for a long time. His last film Viswam featuring Gopichand ended up as a below average flick. Srinu Vaitla along with a young team of writers prepared a script. He got an approval from the top production house Mythri Movie Makers.

Srinu Vaitla is meeting young actors and is narrating the script. We have an update about the same. Srinu Vaitla met young actor Naga Chaitanya and discussed the idea with the Akkineni actor. Naga Chaitanya responded on a positive note and further discussions will happen soon. For now, the talks are in early stages. If all goes well, the filming starts next year and it will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. More details soon.

Next Producer Dil Raju Exclusive Interview Previous Dil Raju’s Shocking Decision in Film Distribution
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya and Srinu Vaitla in Early Talks
image
Dil Raju’s Shocking Decision in Film Distribution
image
Nithiin’s Thammudu hits a Jackpot

Latest

image
AP eyes Rs 25,000 Cr investments through Space Policy
image
Producer Dil Raju Exclusive Interview
image
Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya and Srinu Vaitla in Early Talks
image
Dil Raju’s Shocking Decision in Film Distribution
image
Gadkari trashes ‘toll fee for two-wheelers’ reports

Most Read

image
AP eyes Rs 25,000 Cr investments through Space Policy
image
Gadkari trashes ‘toll fee for two-wheelers’ reports
image
Amaravati rebuilding: Tenders finalised for Integrated Secretariat construction

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look