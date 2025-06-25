x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya’s film goes for Ram

Published on June 25, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sathyaraj slams Pawan Kalyan over recent comments
image
Congress veteran raises concern over co-living culture
image
Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya’s film goes for Ram
image
Akhil has to Deliver to complete 2025 on a Bang
image
Jagan Fears Arrest – Files Petition in High Court

Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya’s film goes for Ram

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya has been in talks with a debutant named Kishore from a long time. The project has been under pre-production for over two years and Baahubali producers Arka Media Works are the producers. Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati is on board to present the film. As per the recent development, the film landed into the hands of Ram. Naga Chaitanya has decided to walk out of the project due to undisclosed reasons and he informed the makers recently.

Energetic Star Ram has met the director Kishore and heard the narration. Ram responded on a positive note and the final meetings are currently underway. If all goes well, an official announcement about the film will be made soon. Debutant Kishore has been working on the project for over two years. Now, Naga Chaitanya walked out of the film and Ram joined in. More details awaited.

Next Congress veteran raises concern over co-living culture Previous Akhil has to Deliver to complete 2025 on a Bang
else

TRENDING

image
Sathyaraj slams Pawan Kalyan over recent comments
image
Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya’s film goes for Ram
image
Akhil has to Deliver to complete 2025 on a Bang

Latest

image
Sathyaraj slams Pawan Kalyan over recent comments
image
Congress veteran raises concern over co-living culture
image
Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya’s film goes for Ram
image
Akhil has to Deliver to complete 2025 on a Bang
image
Jagan Fears Arrest – Files Petition in High Court

Most Read

image
Congress veteran raises concern over co-living culture
image
Jagan Fears Arrest – Files Petition in High Court
image
“YSRCP name should be changed to Rappa Rappa Party”

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration