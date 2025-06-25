Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya’s film goes for Ram

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya has been in talks with a debutant named Kishore from a long time. The project has been under pre-production for over two years and Baahubali producers Arka Media Works are the producers. Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati is on board to present the film. As per the recent development, the film landed into the hands of Ram. Naga Chaitanya has decided to walk out of the project due to undisclosed reasons and he informed the makers recently.

Energetic Star Ram has met the director Kishore and heard the narration. Ram responded on a positive note and the final meetings are currently underway. If all goes well, an official announcement about the film will be made soon. Debutant Kishore has been working on the project for over two years. Now, Naga Chaitanya walked out of the film and Ram joined in. More details awaited.