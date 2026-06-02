Exclusive: Nani Locks a Flop Director

Natural Star Nani has bigger plans than many actors in Telugu cinema. He is busy with the shoot of The Paradise which is announced for August release. His next is Bloody Romeo with Sujeeth and the shoot commences later this year. After scoring a super hit with Court as a producer, Nani is lining up new projects for his production house Wall Poster Cinema. He is said to have locked Band Melam director Sathish Javvaji for his next production.

Sathish Javvaji made his debut with Band Melam featuring Harsh Roshan and Sridevi in the lead roles. The film ended up as a disappointment. After being impressed with the idea narrated by Sathish Javvaji, Nani locked him for his next. The final script was locked recently and the hunt for the lead actors is going on. Wall Poster Cinema will produce this project and the shoot starts soon. Apart from this, Court director Ram Jagadeesh has completed a script and the shoot commences next year. Nani is also re-launching his sister Deepti Ghanta for one more film that will be produced by Wall Poster Cinema.