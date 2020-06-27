Exclusive: Nani to thrill as a Military Major

Natural Star Nani has been switching genres and is doing interesting films. Though some of his attempts failed, the actor’s performance was well received. Nani will thrill the audience as an antagonist in his upcoming movie ‘V’. Nani is said to be playing a serial killer in the film and Sudheer Babu plays a cop. Mohana Krishna Indraganti is the director of this stylish action thriller that was planned for a summer release.

The flashback episodes are said to be the major USP for the film. Nani will surprise everyone as a Military Major and this episode is said to be the major highlight of V. Right from his looks to his styling, everything was designed specially for V. Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari are the leading ladies in V. Dil Raju is the producer and an official release date of the film will be announced soon.