Exclusive: Nani’s Close watch on Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom

Published on July 30, 2025 by sankar

Exclusive: Nani’s Close watch on Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie Kingdom is releasing in theatres tomorrow and the film is a crucial one for many. It has been years since Vijay delivered an impressive flick. He is extremely confident on Kingdom and the makers too have spent big money on the film. Kingdom also got delayed due to the reshoots and other post-production work delays. Sensible director Gowtam Tinnanuri has taken a complete action path with this film. The trailer cut is very impressive and the expectations are big.

Natural Star Nani has kept a close watch on Kingdom. This is because he has a commitment for Gowtam Tinnanuri. Nani and Gowtam worked for Jersey in the past and the duo is all set to team up soon. Gowtam also narrated an action drama for Nani and the actor gave his formal nod. But it all depends on the result of the film. Nani will wait for the result of Kingdom to take a call. If all goes well, the project will roll in 2027. Before this, Gowtam has Kingdom 2 lined up. Kingdom is a crucial one for Vijay Deverakonda and Gowtam. The film has to fare well in theatres to recover the investments.

