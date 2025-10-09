x
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Nani’s The Paradise out of Summer 2026 Race

Published on October 9, 2025 by sankar

Exclusive: Nani’s The Paradise out of Summer 2026 Race

Natural Star Nani is one actor who has perfect plans about the shoot and the release of his films. None of his recent films missed the deadlines and the young actor has a habit of announcing the release dates of his films well in advance. For the first time in the recent times, Nani will miss the deadline. The shoot of his upcoming movie The Paradise is not happening as per the planned schedules and it is delayed. The film will now miss a summer 2026 release and the recent developments say that The Paradise will only release post summer.

Nani completed HIT 3 and he had to wait for Srikanth Odela to start the shoot of The Paradise. The shoot was delayed by several months because of the delay in the script and the recent schedules too did not happen as per the plan. The shoot of the film will now extend till the last week of March and the film will not release as per the plan on March 26th, 2026. The new release date will be announced after the shoot concludes. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer and Anirudh is the music composer for this high voltage action drama.

