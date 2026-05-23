Exclusive: NBK and Vivek Athreya Film Shelved

Nandamuri Balakrishna has been in talks for a big-budget two part film to be directed by Vivek Athreya. Though the official announcement was not made, industry insiders and film circles of Tollywood are well aware about the film. The shooting formalities were planned to start post Dasara. But the film is shelved now due to unknown reasons. Mythri Movie Makers was on board to bankroll the project.

Vivek Athreya has moved on and narrated a script to Ravi Teja recently. Ravi Teja has given his nod and the project will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. An official announcement will be made soon. Ravi Teja is shooting for Shiva Nirvana’s Irumudi and the shoot of Vivek Athreya’s film will start later this year after the completion of Irumudi. Balakrishna has given his nod to Koratala Siva and he will take up the project after he completes the shoot of NBK111.