Home > Movie News

Exclusive: NBK – Gopichand Malineni – Mythri Movie Makers

Published on February 4, 2025 by nymisha

Exclusive: NBK – Gopichand Malineni – Mythri Movie Makers

Nandamuri Balakrishna is on a success streak and all his recent films ended up as super hits or decent hits. His last film Daaku Maharaaj had a decent run in theatres. He is busy with the shoot of Akhanda 2 directed by Boyapati Sreenu and the film is announced for Dasara release. Balakrishna has been in talks with several directors and he has given his nod for his next film. Gopichand Malineni will direct Balayya in his next.

The duo worked for Veerasimha Reddy in the past and the film was a decent hit. Gopichand Malineni has narrated the plot to Balakrishna and got his nod long ago. But there was a long discussion about the production house. Names like Mythri Movie Makers, Shine Screens and SLV Cinemas are heard to produce the project. As per the new update, Mythri Movie Makers are on board to bankroll the film and an official announcement will be made very soon. Gopichand Malineni is currently directing Sunny Deol’s Jaat and the film is slated for April 2025 release.

