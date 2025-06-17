Exclusive: Netflix seals biggest deal for Ram Charan

Global Star Ram Charan is busy with Peddi, a rustic village-based sports drama and the shoot is happening as per the planned schedule. Uppena fame Buchi Babu is the director and the first glimpse was a massive hit and kept big expectations on the film. Ram Charan’s transformation and his screen presence are the major USP for the film. The makers have now sealed the digital deal for Peddi. The digital rights of Peddi for all the languages are sold for a record price of Rs 105 crores.

Digital giant Netflix has acquired the rights for such a big price and this is a record among Ram Charan’s movies. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu will be seen in other prominent roles. Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman is scoring the music and background score for Peddi. Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer and Peddi releases on March 27th, 2026 in all the Indian languages.