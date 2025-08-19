x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: New Release date of Megastar’s Vishwambara

Published on August 19, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Will NTR open up about War 2 Debacle?
image
Exclusive: New Release date of Megastar’s Vishwambara
image
Video : Trending News Today
image
Telangana Bandh on August 22 as “Go Back Marwari” Slogan Gains Steam
image
Video : Today’s Cinema Bulletin

Exclusive: New Release date of Megastar’s Vishwambara

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Vishwambara’s release has been delayed several times and it is due to several reasons. Despite a lot of ongoing speculations, the team is occupied with the post-production work of the film. As per the latest update, Vassishta and his team have locked the teaser that will release on Chiranjeevi’s birthday on August 22nd. The team is in plans to release Vishwambara on October 17th during the Diwali weekend.

The release date of the film will be announced very soon. The film’s major delay happened because of the delay in the VFX work and the content is now satisfactory for the team. Vishwambara will release during Diwali without any further delays. Vishwambara is directed by Vassishta and is produced by UV Creations. Keeravani is the music composer of this socio fantasy film. Trisha is the heroine in Vishwambara.

Next Will NTR open up about War 2 Debacle? Previous Video : Trending News Today
else

TRENDING

image
Will NTR open up about War 2 Debacle?
image
Exclusive: New Release date of Megastar’s Vishwambara
image
Sun Pictures moves to Madras High Court for Coolie

Latest

image
Will NTR open up about War 2 Debacle?
image
Exclusive: New Release date of Megastar’s Vishwambara
image
Video : Trending News Today
image
Telangana Bandh on August 22 as “Go Back Marwari” Slogan Gains Steam
image
Video : Today’s Cinema Bulletin

Most Read

image
Telangana Bandh on August 22 as “Go Back Marwari” Slogan Gains Steam
image
KCR, Harish Rao Move High Court Against Kaleshwaram Report
image
Justice Sudershan Reddy: Telangana’s Vakeel Saab

Related Articles

Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion