Exclusive: New Release date of Megastar’s Vishwambara

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Vishwambara’s release has been delayed several times and it is due to several reasons. Despite a lot of ongoing speculations, the team is occupied with the post-production work of the film. As per the latest update, Vassishta and his team have locked the teaser that will release on Chiranjeevi’s birthday on August 22nd. The team is in plans to release Vishwambara on October 17th during the Diwali weekend.

The release date of the film will be announced very soon. The film’s major delay happened because of the delay in the VFX work and the content is now satisfactory for the team. Vishwambara will release during Diwali without any further delays. Vishwambara is directed by Vassishta and is produced by UV Creations. Keeravani is the music composer of this socio fantasy film. Trisha is the heroine in Vishwambara.