Movie News

Exclusive: Nithiin and Shalini expecting their first Child

Published on August 30, 2024 by ratnasri

Young actor Nithiin is married to lady love Shalini Kandukuri in the year 2020. The star couple are expecting their first baby and the due date is in September. Nithiin has been working without breaks on two films and he is in plans to take a long paternity break. He is currently shooting for Thammudu directed by Sriram Venu and the shoot is happening in the forests of Maredumilli in East Godavari district. Thammudu produced by Dil Raju is expected to release in December this year. He is also shooting for Venky Kudumula’s Robinhood and the film releases next year. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Sree Leela is the leading lady.

Both Thammudu and Robinhood are stylish action entertainers and they are made on budgets that are beyond the market of Nithiin. The actor has been struggling to deliver a hit post Covid-19. Bheeshma happens to be the last successful for the actor and he delivered a series of flops. Nithiin is quite confident on Thammudu and Robinhood.

