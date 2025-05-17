x
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: No more Remunerations for Pawan Kalyan

Published on May 17, 2025 by swathy

Exclusive: No more Remunerations for Pawan Kalyan

pawan kalyan

AP Deputy Chief Minister and Tollywood top actor Pawan Kalyan is never much bothered about money and his remunerations. Due to his busy political schedules, the shoots of all his upcoming movies have been kept on hold. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is delayed by years and Pawan Kalyan has taken close to Rs 20 crores remuneration till date. For Ustaad Bhagat Singh, he took Rs 15 crores from the producers including the advance that was paid years ago.

Pawan Kalyan recently called the producers of these films AM Rathnam and Mythri Naveen to Vijayawada. He informed them not to pay any more remuneration considering the delays. He asked them to complete the works on time and ensure a smooth release for both the films. The producers are convinced with the commitment of Pawan Kalyan. However, the actor took his complete remuneration for OG in advance before the 2024 elections. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is planned for June 12th release while OG will release in September. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is aimed for summer release next year.

