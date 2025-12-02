Exclusive: NTR gives Clarity to Koratala Siva

There has been a debate going on social media about Devara 2 from a long time. Tollywood is also speculating about the lineup of NTR which clearly hints that Devara 2 is shelved. But NTR is clear about the project and Koratala Siva has completed the scriptwork of Devara 2 and is eagerly waiting for the arrival of NTR. The top actor had plans to complete the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s film and take up Devara 2 early next year. But the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s Dragon is pushed and NTR has new films lined up.

He is committed for Trivikram’s film and he has a film with Jailer fame Nelson in the pipeline. It is quite tough for NTR to allocate dates for Devara 2 for now. Tarak asked Koratala Siva to take up a new film and complete it in the upcoming months so that he will allocate dates for Devara 2 after he is done with his current commitments. Koratala Siva has recently moved on and he is preparing to lock a film with a young actor. There are a lot of speculations about his next and they are untrue for now. With all the young actors occupied with films, Koratala Siva has to wait for a longer time to lock in his next film. For now, Devara 2 is delayed and only NTR, Koratala Siva knows when the project starts rolling.