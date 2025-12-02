x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: NTR gives Clarity to Koratala Siva

Published on December 2, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Shankar starts work on his dream project
image
Telangana Leaders Close to YSRCP Step Up Attacks on Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2: Boyapati, What A Planning?
image
Past Debacles Haunting Young Heroes
image
Mowgli 2025 Trailer: Blend Of Love, Pain, Fury

Exclusive: NTR gives Clarity to Koratala Siva

There has been a debate going on social media about Devara 2 from a long time. Tollywood is also speculating about the lineup of NTR which clearly hints that Devara 2 is shelved. But NTR is clear about the project and Koratala Siva has completed the scriptwork of Devara 2 and is eagerly waiting for the arrival of NTR. The top actor had plans to complete the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s film and take up Devara 2 early next year. But the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s Dragon is pushed and NTR has new films lined up.

He is committed for Trivikram’s film and he has a film with Jailer fame Nelson in the pipeline. It is quite tough for NTR to allocate dates for Devara 2 for now. Tarak asked Koratala Siva to take up a new film and complete it in the upcoming months so that he will allocate dates for Devara 2 after he is done with his current commitments. Koratala Siva has recently moved on and he is preparing to lock a film with a young actor. There are a lot of speculations about his next and they are untrue for now. With all the young actors occupied with films, Koratala Siva has to wait for a longer time to lock in his next film. For now, Devara 2 is delayed and only NTR, Koratala Siva knows when the project starts rolling.

Next GST 2.0 Impact Begins to Show in Andhra Pradesh Revenues Previous OTT Platforms’ New Guidelines for Producers
else

TRENDING

image
Shankar starts work on his dream project
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2: Boyapati, What A Planning?
image
Past Debacles Haunting Young Heroes

Latest

image
Shankar starts work on his dream project
image
Telangana Leaders Close to YSRCP Step Up Attacks on Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2: Boyapati, What A Planning?
image
Past Debacles Haunting Young Heroes
image
Mowgli 2025 Trailer: Blend Of Love, Pain, Fury

Most Read

image
Telangana Leaders Close to YSRCP Step Up Attacks on Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
GST 2.0 Impact Begins to Show in Andhra Pradesh Revenues
image
AP Politics Heats Up as Six MLCs Face Crucial Decision on Their Pending Resignations

Related Articles

Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look