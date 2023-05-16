Exclusive: NTR Invests in a Film Studio

Young Tiger NTR is one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu and he is now a Global Star after the release of RRR. It is known that NTR made wise investments in and around Hyderabad and he owns some of the lavish properties. The top actor is said to have invested in a film studio that is constructed in Shamshabad. The shoot of his upcoming film is happening in the premises currently.

Taher Cine Tekniq is one of the biggest firms that rents cameras, lights and other shooting equipment. NTR and Taher have invested lavishly and constructed five floors in Shamshabad. The exact business deal is yet to be known. Most of the shoot of NTR30 will happen in this space. The next schedule of NTR30 will start next week. Janhvi Kapoor is making her South Indian debut with this action entertainer and Saif Ali Khan is the lead antagonist. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers.