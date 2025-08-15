Exclusive: NTR’s Devara 2 is Shelved

Young Tiger NTR is currently shooting for Prashanth Neel’s Dragon and the film is announced for June 2026 release. After Devara turned out to be a success, the team announced that Devara 2 is on cards. Koratala Siva has completed the script of the film and he is waiting for the arrival of NTR. As per the recent developments, NTR is keen to take up Trivikram’s film after Dragon and he also lined up Nelson’s action entertainer after completing Trivikram’s film.

Both these films will be produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations, Sithara Entertainments. NTR is said to have decided to shelve Devara 2. Insiders also say that Koratala Siva has penned a couple of new scripts and he initiated discussions with several actors. Strong speculations say that Koratala Siva may work with Naga Chaitanya or a young actor soon. For now, Devara 2 is shelved.