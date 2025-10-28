Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan takes a Hefty Advance

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is back to politics and he is completely focused on his activities as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The actor completed Hari Hara Veera Mallu, OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. There are a lot of speculations about the actor doing movies but he has not decided on when to step back to film shoots. He is committed to TG Vishwa Prasad and Ram Talluri from a long time. Mythri Movie Makers have turned out to be a financial support during the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and he promised a film for the top production house once again.

KVN Productions is keen to make their mark in Tollywood. They paid hefty advances for several directors and they are making their Tollywood debut with Chiranjeevi and Bobby’s film. We have exclusively learned that KVN Productions has paid a hefty advance of Rs 20 crores for Pawan Kalyan recently. The actor hasn’t confirmed about allocating dates for the production house but he will do a film for KVN in the next bunch of films. Apart from these, Dil Raju is trying to produce a film with Pawan Kalyan. He has met Trivikram and discussed the same. For now, Pawan Kalyan is focused on politics and he will take up 3-4 films before the 2029 elections in AP.