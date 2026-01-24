x
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan to take Ram Charan’s Slot

Published on January 24, 2026 by swathy

Mega heroes Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej will test their luck this summer with their respective films. The biggest challenge for the producers is to avoid a clash and maintain a healthy distance between the release of the films. Ram Charan’s Peddi is announced to arrive on March 26th across the globe but there are a lot of speculations about the film’s release. The shoot of the film is happening and it is in the final stages.

Pawan Kalyan has completed the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh and the film’s director Harish Shankar is working on the post-production work. The film will be ready by March and the makers are keen to take up the date of Peddi. If Ustaad Bhagat Singh arrives on March 26th, Peddi will hit the screens in May as per the availability of the release dates. For now the discussions are going on. The makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh announced that the film will arrive in March. The team will complete the post-production work and keep the project ready. A better clarity is expected in the next few weeks.

