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Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Peddi to take up Toxic Date

Published on April 12, 2026 by sankar

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Exclusive: Peddi to take up Toxic Date

Ram Charan’s Peddi will not release as per the plan on April 30th. Though the team hasn’t made any official statement yet, the industry insiders, producers and filmmakers are well aware that the film’s release is pushed. For now, the team of Peddi is considering two dates in June. Yash’s Toxic is slated for June 4th release and there are speculations that the film will miss the release of June. If Toxic fails to release as per the plan, Peddi will hit the screens on June 4th. Else, Peddi will hit the screens on June 25th.

An official confirmation on the release date is expected in the next few weeks. Buchi Babu is currently in Chennai with AR Rahman and is working on the background score of the second half. The editing of the film is going on currently. An item song on Ram Charan and an actress will be shot soon in a set. The talkie part of the film has been completed. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine and Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer. AR Rahman scored the music.

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