Exclusive: Prabhas and Hanu Raghavapudi Combo Again

Published on April 2, 2025 by nymisha

Exclusive: Prabhas and Hanu Raghavapudi Combo Again

Prabhas is currently shooting for Fauji, a periodic action drama packed with a love story. Poetic director Hanu Raghavapudi is helming this project. Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Fauji are very much convinced with the visuals that are shot till date. Prabhas too is very much impressed with the work of Hanu Raghavapudi and he offered one more film for the talented director. Prabhas even arranged a meeting with a top producer and asked him to pay an advance for Hanu Raghavapudi. Prabhas is also lauding the work of Hanu across his friend circles.

Even before the completion of Fauji, Prabhas offered one more film for Hanu and this shows his confidence on the director and on the film. But Prabhas and Hanu Raghavapudi’s film may not start anytime soon as Prabhas has a heap of films lined up. He has to complete the shoots of Raja Saab and Fauji. He has to commence the shoots of Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD Sequel. Apart from these, he has Salaar 2 lined up and one more film to be directed by Prasanth Varma.

Hanu will complete one more film before coming back to work with Prabhas. The pan-Indian actor is holidaying abroad and he will soon resume the shoot of Raja Saab directed by Maruthi.

Next Niharika announces her Second Production Previous Ram Charan's Peddi: Biggest ever Music Deal
