Exclusive: Prabhas’ Fauji Release Date

Prabhas is currently shooting for two films: Raja Saab and Fauji. Raja Saab is a horror comedy directed by Maruthi and the makers have announced a December 5th release. The makers are also considering a Sankranthi 2026 release for the film. The shoot of the film is almost complete except for the songs. Prabhas is also shooting for Fauji, a periodic action drama that is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film also has an emotional love story and 50 percent of the shoot of Fauji has been wrapped up till date.

Prabhas also allocated bulk dates and most of the shoot of Fauji will be completed in the next two months. The makers are considering an April 3rd, 2026 release for the film during the Good Friday weekend. An official announcement will be made very soon. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Imanvi is the heroine. Prabhas promised to complete the shoot of Fauji before he joins the sets of Spirit to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Fauji is made on a record budget and massive sets are constructed. Hanu Raghavapudi needs a longer time for the post-production work and he is in plans to complete the shoot of the film at the earliest.