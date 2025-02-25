x
Exclusive: Prabhas signs Brahma Rakshas

Published on February 25, 2025 by swathy

Exclusive: Prabhas signs Brahma Rakshas

After the super success of Hanuman, Prasanth Varma is rushed with several offers. He too is working on several pan-Indian projects. He met Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and narrated the script of Brahma Rakshas. But the film hit a roadblock after Ranveer Singh walked out of the film. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that top actor Prabhas has given his nod for Brahma Rakshas. The look test on Prabhas for the film will take place on Thursday.

For now, there is no clarity about when the project will start rolling. Prabhas has a heap of films lined up for shoot. He has Raja Saab, Fauji, Spirit, Salaar 2 and the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline. He has to complete all these films before taking up Brahma Rakshas. Prasanth Varma too has Mokshagnya’s debut film and Jai Hanuman with Rishab Shetty to be shot. Mythri Movie Makers is on board to produce Brahma Rakshas and an official announcement will be made soon.

