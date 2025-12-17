x
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Exclusive: Prabhas’ Spirit is a Patriotic Attempt

Published on December 17, 2025 by sankar

Exclusive: Prabhas’ Spirit is a Patriotic Attempt

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are teaming up for the biggest Indian film titled Spirit. Sandeep Reddy revealed that Prabhas plays the role of a cop. Rumors said that the film is an action drama with emotional touch. But Sandeep Reddy Vanga is cooking something more bigger. Spirit is a film that has a patriotic touch and deals with a major security issue of the nation. Prabhas will be seen as a honest and a patriotic cop who represents the nation in Spirit.

The film is also layered with romance, action and a strong emotional drama like the previous films of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The first schedule of the film has been completed recently and Prabhas will completely focus on Spirit after he completes the promotions of Raja Saab. Spirit also has Tripti Dimri, Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in the other lead roles. The film produced by T Series and Bhadrakali Pictures will have a release during summer 2027.

