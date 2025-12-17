Exclusive: Prabhas’ Spirit is a Patriotic Attempt

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are teaming up for the biggest Indian film titled Spirit. Sandeep Reddy revealed that Prabhas plays the role of a cop. Rumors said that the film is an action drama with emotional touch. But Sandeep Reddy Vanga is cooking something more bigger. Spirit is a film that has a patriotic touch and deals with a major security issue of the nation. Prabhas will be seen as a honest and a patriotic cop who represents the nation in Spirit.

The film is also layered with romance, action and a strong emotional drama like the previous films of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The first schedule of the film has been completed recently and Prabhas will completely focus on Spirit after he completes the promotions of Raja Saab. Spirit also has Tripti Dimri, Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in the other lead roles. The film produced by T Series and Bhadrakali Pictures will have a release during summer 2027.