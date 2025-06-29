x
Exclusive: Prabhudeva to direct Manchu Vishnu

Published on June 29, 2025 by nymisha

Exclusive: Prabhudeva to direct Manchu Vishnu

Manchu Vishnu is on cloud nine after the release of Kannappa. The film is doing good business and the film is a huge relief for Manchu Vishnu and his team. He has spent lavishly on the film and headed for a risk as the asking price for the theatrical and the non-theatrical deals are quite low. Manchu Vishnu announced that he would do a proper commercial entertainer in his next film. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that he would work with Prabhudeva soon.

Actor and Choreographer Prabhudeva turned director and he directed films like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Pournami, Shankar Dada Zindabad apart from a bunch of Hindi movies. After Radhe ended up as a flop, he has been away from direction. Prabhudeva is returning back to direction with Manchu Vishnu’s film. This untitled film is said to be an out-and-out commercial entertainer with loads of entertainment. The shoot commences this year and 24 Frames Factory are the producers.

