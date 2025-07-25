Exclusive: Prashanth Neel’s Record pay for NTR’s Dragon

After the super success of KGF franchise, Prashanth Neel is in huge demand. All the top stars of Telugu cinema are eager to work with this KGF sensation. Prashanth Neel is working with NTR and this action thriller is tentatively titled Dragon. The shoot of the film is mid way and it releases next year. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are jointly producing this actioner. Both NTR and Prashanth Neel will be taking big remunerations home.

Apart from his hefty remuneration, Prashanth Neel has demanded 50 percent share in the profits and Mythri has given their nod. Prashanth Neel will take 50 percent of the profits home and Mythri Movie Makers, NTR Arts will share 25 percent each from the profits of Dragon. NTR is charging a triple digit remuneration for the film. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady and Prashanth Neel’s technical team that worked for KGF and Salaar are working for Dragon. The film is a periodic drama set at the border of India.