Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Prashanth Neel’s Record pay for NTR’s Dragon

Published on July 25, 2025 by nymisha

COURT to be Remade in Tamil
image
NBK to shoot for Two Projects Simultaneously?
Hindi Multiplex Release: New Strategy from Tamil Films
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Meeting Highlights: Focus on Investments, Metro Rail, and Industrial Growth

Exclusive: Prashanth Neel’s Record pay for NTR’s Dragon

After the super success of KGF franchise, Prashanth Neel is in huge demand. All the top stars of Telugu cinema are eager to work with this KGF sensation. Prashanth Neel is working with NTR and this action thriller is tentatively titled Dragon. The shoot of the film is mid way and it releases next year. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are jointly producing this actioner. Both NTR and Prashanth Neel will be taking big remunerations home.

Apart from his hefty remuneration, Prashanth Neel has demanded 50 percent share in the profits and Mythri has given their nod. Prashanth Neel will take 50 percent of the profits home and Mythri Movie Makers, NTR Arts will share 25 percent each from the profits of Dragon. NTR is charging a triple digit remuneration for the film. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady and Prashanth Neel’s technical team that worked for KGF and Salaar are working for Dragon. The film is a periodic drama set at the border of India.

