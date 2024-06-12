Exclusive: Pushpa 2: The Rule Postponed

Pushpa 2: The Rule is currently in shooting mode. Allu Arjun imposed a strict deadline to wrap up the shooting portions by the middle of June but the team needs a month more to complete the shoot. Sukumar and his team have redesigned some of the episodes and they are shot again recently. The film’s lead antagonist Fahadh Faasil allocated dates recently and the filming of his portions are currently happening. The film’s editor Karthika Srinivas walked out of the project and Navin Nooli is busy with the edit cut. Sukumar is not convinced with the VFX work and it will take a longer time for them to be completed. As per the schedule, the shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule will take place till the end of July.

As per the developments, it will be completely impossible for Pushpa 2: The Rule to hit the screens as per the schedule on August 15th. The makers are mounting pressure on Sukumar but the film may miss the announced date. Allu Arjun too wants the team to work round the clock and complete the work on time. But for now, it is not possible for Pushpa 2: The Rule to hit the screens as per the plan. We have to wait to see what happens soon.